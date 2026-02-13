48,366 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

