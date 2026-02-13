Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Purchases New Shares in General Motors Company $GM

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $79.84 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank upgraded GM to Buy and set a $98 price target, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels and supporting investor appetite for the stock. DZ Bank upgrade

DZ Bank upgraded GM to Buy and set a $98 price target, signaling meaningful upside vs. current levels and supporting investor appetite for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports indicate Honda may owe GM compensation tied to weak Honda EV sales under their commercial arrangements — a potential one‑time gain or recurring adjustment that would help GM’s EV economics. Honda compensation story

Reports indicate Honda may owe GM compensation tied to weak Honda EV sales under their commercial arrangements — a potential one‑time gain or recurring adjustment that would help GM’s EV economics. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several medium‑ to long‑range estimates (FY2026/FY2027 and some Q2–Q3 projections), implying better earnings power ahead — a supportive signal for medium‑term valuation. (Zacks maintains a Hold rating.)

Zacks Research raised several medium‑ to long‑range estimates (FY2026/FY2027 and some Q2–Q3 projections), implying better earnings power ahead — a supportive signal for medium‑term valuation. (Zacks maintains a Hold rating.) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of GM’s strategic split with Allison discusses potential changes to GM’s heavy‑duty truck strategy — strategic implications exist but timing/financial impact are unclear. Allison split

Coverage of GM’s strategic split with Allison discusses potential changes to GM’s heavy‑duty truck strategy — strategic implications exist but timing/financial impact are unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting on internal debates over the next‑generation Chevrolet Camaro highlights product/branding decisions that could affect margins and allocation of R&D/capex, but no immediate financial readthrough. Camaro story

Reporting on internal debates over the next‑generation Chevrolet Camaro highlights product/branding decisions that could affect margins and allocation of R&D/capex, but no immediate financial readthrough. Neutral Sentiment: GM issued a service fix for ticking noises on Silverado/Colorado/Traverse engines — reduces customer complaints and potential reputational damage, though it may result in warranty costs. Engine ticking fix

GM issued a service fix for ticking noises on Silverado/Colorado/Traverse engines — reduces customer complaints and potential reputational damage, though it may result in warranty costs. Negative Sentiment: MSN reports on a recall/campaign for GM’s 6.2‑liter V8 that includes a change to thicker engine oil to address wear — a reminder of recall and warranty expense risk that can pressure near‑term margins and investor sentiment. 6.2L V8 recall

MSN reports on a recall/campaign for GM’s 6.2‑liter V8 that includes a change to thicker engine oil to address wear — a reminder of recall and warranty expense risk that can pressure near‑term margins and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term EPS forecasts (Q1 2026, Q4 2026, Q1/Q2 2027) — small downgrades that could temper expectations for the next few quarters even as Zacks raised some longer‑term estimates. (Zacks remains at Hold.)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Argus set a $78.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

