Katherine Anne Lane Sells 4,610 Shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $516.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $533.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 141.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

