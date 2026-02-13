GFS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.1%

TEVA stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,748.44. The trade was a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,340,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,224. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,965 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.