Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 218,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $218.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $223.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

