NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $8,898,532.02 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) CEO John Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,265,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

