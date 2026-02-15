Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH is Calton & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 1.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 880,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755,665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after buying an additional 673,259 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29,055.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 270,219 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,376,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,200,000 after buying an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFH opened at $126.81 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $137.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

