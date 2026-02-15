Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $64,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1124 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

