Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $53,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,034,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $746,728,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

