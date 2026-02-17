Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after buying an additional 1,162,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $626.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.74. The company has a market cap of $838.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.