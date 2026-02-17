Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,326,000 after buying an additional 419,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after acquiring an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 113.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $177.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

