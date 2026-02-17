Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $742,000 in SAP SE $SAP

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,305,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9,269.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 421,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,678 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,305,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after buying an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Trading Up 0.4%

SAP opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $189.22 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Santander upgraded SAP to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.