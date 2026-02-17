Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 4,242 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,335,000 after buying an additional 147,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.