Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $28.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

