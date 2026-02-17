Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,337 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $41,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

