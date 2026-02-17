Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,904,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,879,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,859,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

