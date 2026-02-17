Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

