Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.38.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $410.04 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.74 and a 200 day moving average of $510.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

