iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Position Decreased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $201.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

