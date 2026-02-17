Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $262.33 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

