First National Bank of Omaha Invests $4.70 Million in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $162,545,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 667,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,871,000 after purchasing an additional 314,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,573,000 after purchasing an additional 312,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $247.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

