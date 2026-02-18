Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,636 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

