First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 56,209 Walmart Inc. $WMT

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,209 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 223,566 shares of company stock worth $26,384,133 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

