Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 961 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $626.17 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $681.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.66.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total value of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,730.56. This represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

