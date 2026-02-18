Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. President Capital dropped their price target on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

