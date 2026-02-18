Invesco QQQ $QQQ is King Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.0% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

