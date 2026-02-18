Invesco QQQ $QQQ is King Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.0% of King Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.30 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.61.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term investor case: a Fool piece argues continued capital flows into passive ETFs and QQQ’s decade-plus outperformance make it attractive for patient buyers, supporting demand for the fund. Think It’s Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here’s the 1 Reason Why There’s Still Time.
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term resilience: a TipRanks daily update notes QQQ posted a small gain on the most recent trading day, showing the ETF can still catch short-term bids amid volatility. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-16-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears erroneous or immaterial: a report flagged a “significant increase” but shows zero reported short shares and a 0.0 days ratio — treat this as unreliable and not an active driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Tech selloff / Nasdaq weakness: 24/7 Wall St. reports the Nasdaq and QQQ plunged to a 12-week low, with QQQ down sharply over the past week and several percent below its January peak; selling is concentrated in semiconductors and mega-cap tech, directly weighing on QQQ. Nasdaq Dives to 12-Week Low: Worst Performing Sectors and Stocks in the Tech Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Value rotation and mega-cap weakness: Seeking Alpha pieces highlight a rotation out of the “Mega Cap 8” and the emergence of value winners, a dynamic that reduces demand for QQQ’s growth-heavy holdings. Mega Cap 8 Declining As Top Performers Emerge In Major Value Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and AI worries: recent Seeking Alpha pieces on rising inflation and concerns that AI could shift market leadership underline risks to growth multiples — headwinds for QQQ if rates or sentiment move against high-multiple tech. Inflation On A Roll AI Turns From Friend To Foe – Will AI Kill The Bull Market?
- Negative Sentiment: Structural index distortion: a Seeking Alpha piece on “The Hunt For Losers” and index effects argues rotations and concentration can mask underlying weakness, a caution for passive vehicles like QQQ that track market-cap weighted tech exposure. The Hunt For Losers: The Great Rotation And The Illusion Of The Indices
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.