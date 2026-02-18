Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Head to Head Analysis

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaso and IDEXX Laboratories”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $86.77 million 0.35 $950,000.00 $0.01 17.30 IDEXX Laboratories $4.30 billion 11.62 $1.06 billion $13.07 47.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Vaso. Vaso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Vaso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso 2.91% 9.49% 3.16% IDEXX Laboratories 24.62% 69.78% 31.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vaso and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 0.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 3 7 0 2.70

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $783.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Vaso.

Volatility & Risk

Vaso has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Vaso on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging equipment and ultrasound systems, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices and software. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure signals, including cloud-based software and algorithm subscription services; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems for non-invasive and outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy. It also provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory diagnostic instruments, and services for biomedical research community. In addition, the company offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, immunoassay, urinalysis, and coagulation analyzers; and SNAP rapid assays test kits. Further, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; and veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. Additionally, the company offers human medical point-of-care products and laboratory diagnostics services. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

