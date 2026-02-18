Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $410.63 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.10 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

