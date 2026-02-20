Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $538.45 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $253.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,693,440.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 816,537 shares in the company, valued at $153,639,601.92. The trade was a 1.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski acquired 38,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,271,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 644,025 shares in the company, valued at $121,398,712.50. This represents a 6.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,174. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Texas Capital lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

