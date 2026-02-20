Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural Gas to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $419.3620 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NWN stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 78.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,749,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,683,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.