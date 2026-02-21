Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Position Boosted by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Amrize comprises approximately 1.6% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amrize were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amrize during the second quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

Amrize Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amrize Ltd has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on Amrize in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amrize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Amrize in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

