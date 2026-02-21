Barings LLC Sells 6,942 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises about 0.9% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.16% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $47,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,967,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,638,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after buying an additional 2,300,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,039,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AngloGold Ashanti

Here are the key news stories impacting AngloGold Ashanti this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AU shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $92.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.59. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $115.81.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 26.25%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

