DC Investments Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

DC Investments Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,211 shares during the quarter. Koppers makes up approximately 0.9% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.41% of Koppers worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 258.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Koppers by 95.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Koppers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $35.09 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Koppers from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

