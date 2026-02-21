iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $60,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 286,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 751,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,458,000 after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $97.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

