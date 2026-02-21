Barings LLC Sells 25,443 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,443 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

