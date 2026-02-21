Barings LLC Sells 25,443 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURFree Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,443 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.