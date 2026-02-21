Barings LLC Sells 256,451 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,451 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. First American Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,217,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after buying an additional 672,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 811,419 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 505,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,917,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.29.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CNH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

