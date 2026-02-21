DC Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,692 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

