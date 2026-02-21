iShares Europe ETF $IEV Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,114 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 2.38% of iShares Europe ETF worth $37,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

