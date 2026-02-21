Barings LLC Sells 8,487 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $148.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.