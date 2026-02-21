Ferrari N.V. $RACE Position Increased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its holdings in Ferrari by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $6,391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $8,995,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.52.

Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex‑div Apr 21), a double‑digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income‑oriented investors and signals management confidence. Board Proposes Higher Dividend

Board increased the annual cash distribution, proposing/declaring an annual dividend of €3.615 per share (payable May 5; ex‑div Apr 21), a double‑digit raise vs. the prior payout — supports income‑oriented investors and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Pre‑season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on‑track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Leclerc Leads Bahrain Test

Pre‑season F1 testing in Bahrain put Ferrari near the front — Charles Leclerc posted top times on the final day, boosting expectations for on‑track competitiveness and the halo marketing effect. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Ferrari Debuts Trick Rear Wing

Ferrari’s new aerodynamic concept (a “trick” rear wing) drew strong media and commentator attention, increasing optimism about performance gains that can lift the brand and merchandising. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near‑term investor confidence. Evercore ISI Bullish on Ferrari

Sell‑side support: Evercore ISI reiterated a bullish view on Ferrari, which can underwrite near‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20‑F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. 2025 Annual Report Filed

Corporate reporting: Ferrari published its 2025 Annual Report and filed its Form 20‑F, including sustainability disclosures — good for transparency but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non‑material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. No Temp Race Engineer for Hamilton

Operational note: Ferrari decided not to appoint a temporary race engineer for Lewis Hamilton — a team personnel choice that appears non‑material but worth watching for communication/consistency on race weekends. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: RACE trades at a premium (P/E ~36) and remains below its 200‑day moving average (~$409), which may limit upside until fundamentals or momentum improve.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $366.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.73. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $328.00 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 99.0%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.