DC Investments Management LLC Sells 281,997 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

DC Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,997 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 0.30% of JELD-WEN worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 102,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 270,226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 82.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $2.50 target price on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

