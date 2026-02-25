Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.