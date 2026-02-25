Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 50,671 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,196.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

