Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases 2,838 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

