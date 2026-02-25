Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,516 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

