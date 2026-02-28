Clare Market Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Clare Market Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 142.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 467,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,939 shares of company stock worth $77,553,447. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

