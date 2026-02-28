Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 19,241 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 138,565 shares in the company, valued at $50,051,063.65. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $372.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $395.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.