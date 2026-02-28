SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SPLG opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

