Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 68,032 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,032 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.61% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $44.59 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.