Clare Market Investments LLC Takes Position in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Clare Market Investments LLC owned 0.09% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 1,481.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 470,422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 82.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 371,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1,149.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 164,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 156,925 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on C3.ai in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,443.44. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 223,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,465.60. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,884,304 shares of company stock worth $24,970,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

